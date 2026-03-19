Lands' End Inc. Reveals Fall In Q4 Income

(RTTNews) - Lands' End Inc. (LE) reported a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $12.27 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $18.52 million, or $0.59 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Lands' End Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $23.57 million or $0.76 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 4.7% to $462.37 million from $441.66 million last year.

Lands' End Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $12.27 Mln. vs. $18.52 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.40 vs. $0.59 last year. -Revenue: $462.37 Mln vs. $441.66 Mln last year.

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