Lands' End, Inc. Explores Strategic Alternatives to Maximize Shareholder Value

Lands' End explores strategic alternatives, including potential sale or merger, to enhance shareholder value.

Lands' End, Inc. has announced that its Board of Directors is exploring strategic alternatives, including a potential sale or merger, to enhance shareholder value. Board Chair Josephine Linden expressed confidence in the company's future but noted that it is currently undervalued in the market. The Board, advised by legal and financial experts, is committed to a thorough process to ensure the best outcomes for shareholders, though no guarantees can be provided regarding the process's results or timing. The company will refrain from public comments until appropriate. Lands' End, a digital retailer of various apparel and home products, emphasizes its status as a classic American lifestyle brand.

Potential Positives

The Board of Directors has initiated a strategic alternatives process aimed at maximizing shareholder value, indicating a proactive approach to enhancing company worth.

The announcement suggests confidence in the company’s operational and financial improvements, highlighting its potential for future value creation.

The involvement of respected financial and legal advisors, such as Perella Weinberg Partners and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz, adds credibility to the strategic process being undertaken.

The release positions Lands' End as a classic American lifestyle brand, which can resonate positively with consumers and investors who value heritage and branding in the marketplace.

Potential Negatives

The announcement of exploring strategic alternatives, including a potential sale, may create uncertainty among investors and stakeholders about the company's future direction and stability.

The statement that the market is undervaluing the company could suggest underlying weaknesses in financial performance or market perception, potentially affecting investor confidence.

The lack of assurances regarding the timing or outcome of the strategic alternatives process may lead to further instability in the company's stock price and investor sentiment.

FAQ

What strategic alternatives is Lands' End exploring?

Lands' End is exploring strategic alternatives, including a sale, merger, or similar transaction to maximize shareholder value.

Who is advising Lands' End during this process?

Perella Weinberg Partners is serving as the financial advisor, while Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz is the legal advisor.

What did the Board of Directors say about the company?

The Board believes Lands' End is undervalued and aims to explore strategies for enhancing future value creation.

Will Lands' End provide updates during the exploration process?

The Company does not intend to make further public comments until it determines that disclosure is appropriate.

Where can I find products from Lands' End?

Products can be found online at www.landsend.com, in stores, and through various distribution channels including schools and businesses.

DODGEVILLE, Wis., March 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lands' End, Inc. (NASDAQ: LE), today announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a process to explore strategic alternatives, including a sale, merger or similar transaction involving the Company, to maximize shareholder value.





“Lands’ End is a classic American lifestyle brand – and the Company’s strategy and execution have delivered significant operational and financial improvements,” said Josephine Linden, Chair of the Board. “While we remain confident in the Company’s potential for future value creation, the Board also believes that the market is undervaluing this great Company and its upside potential.”





Linden continued, “As a result, in consultation with the Board’s legal and financial advisors, we have determined it is an appropriate time to explore strategic alternatives to maximize shareholder value. We are committed to conducting a rigorous process to best serve the interests of all Lands’ End shareholders.”





No assurances can be given as to the outcome or timing of the Board’s process. The Company does not intend to make any further public comment regarding the process until it determines that disclosure is appropriate.





Perella Weinberg Partners serves as Lands’ End’s financial advisor and Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz serves as Lands’ End’s legal advisor.







About Lands' End, Inc.







Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) is a leading digital retailer of solution-based apparel, swimwear, outerwear, accessories, footwear, home products and uniforms. Lands’ End offers products online at www.landsend.com, through third-party distribution channels, our own Company Operated stores and third-party license agreements. Lands’ End also offers products to businesses and schools, for their employees and students, through the Outfitters distribution channel. Lands’ End is a classic American lifestyle brand that creates solutions for life’s every journey.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the outcome and timing of the strategic alternatives process, which may be suspended or modified at any time; the possibility that the Board of Directors may decide not to undertake a sale or particular strategic transaction following such process; the Company’s inability to consummate any proposed strategic alternative resulting from the process due to, among other things, market, regulatory or other factors; the potential for disruption to our business resulting from the process; potential adverse effects on our stock price from the announcement, and suspension or consummation of the process. See also the risks, uncertainties and factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 2, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 3, 2024, for important factors and uncertainties which, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements. The Company intends the forward-looking statements to speak only as of the time made and does not undertake to update or revise them as more information becomes available, except as required by law.







CONTACTS







Lands’ End, Inc.





Bernard McCracken





Chief Financial Officer





(608) 935-4100





Investor Relations:





ICR, Inc.





Tom Filandro





(646) 277-1235





Tom.Filandro@icrinc.com





Media:





FGS Global





Andy Duberstein/Hayley Cook





LandsEnd@fgsglobal.com



