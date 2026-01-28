Landmark Bancorp Inc. Reports Rise In Q4 Profit

(RTTNews) - Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $4.74 million, or $0.77 per share. This compares with $3.28 million, or $0.54 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.0% to $20.84 million from $18.95 million last year.

Landmark Bancorp Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

