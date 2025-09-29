Landis+Gyr To Sell EMEA Operations To Aurelius For $215 Mln

(RTTNews) - Landis+Gyr Group AG (LDGYY, LAND.SW), a provider of integrated energy management solutions, on Monday announced that it has agreed to sell its operations in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, or EMEA, to Aurelius for $215 million.

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026.

The deal is expected to result in a non-cash impairment charge of about $190 million, to be reflected in the first half full year 2025 results on October 28, when the EMEA segment will be reported as discontinued operations.

The deal covers the full metering portfolio for residential electricity, ICG electricity, gas, thermal and water, as well as related software and services.

The company said that the deal marks a strategic move to sharpen and set its focus on higher-value software and services solutions.

Aurelius, a private equity investor, will acquire the EMEA business in its entirety, ensuring uninterrupted operations and service continuity for utilities and customers.

The EMEA business generated about $600 million in net revenue in the full year of 2024 and includes five production sites and about 2,700 employees.

On Friday, Landis+Gyr closed trading 0.59% higher at CHF 68 on the Swiss Stock Exchange.

