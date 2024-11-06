News & Insights

LandBridge Posts Q3 Attributable Net Income Of $2.66 Mln

November 06, 2024 — 10:26 pm EST

(RTTNews) - LandBridge Company LLC (LB) reported that its net loss for the third quarter of 2024 was $2.76 million compared to net income of $16.63 million in the third quarter of 2023. Net income attributable to the company for the latest-quarter was $2.66 million.

Revenue for the third quarter of 2024 was $28.5 million up from $17.8 million in the third quarter of 2023.

The company announced initial $0.10/share cash dividend, payable on December 19, 2024 to shareholders of record as of December 5, 2024.

For the full-year 2024, the company expects Adjusted EBITDA to be between $95 million and $100 million.

For the full-year 2025, the company expects Adjusted EBITDA to be between $140 million and $160 million.

