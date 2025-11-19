LandBridge To Offer $500 Mln In Senior Notes

Markets
(RTTNews) - LandBridge Co. LLC (LB), an energy and infrastructure company, on Wednesday said its subsidiary DBR Land Holdings LLC plans to offer $500 million in senior notes in a private placement to eligible investors.

The company said that the net proceeds, along with borrowings under a new credit facility, will be used to repay and terminate the company's existing credit facility.

In the pre-market trading, LandBridge is 0.56% lesser at $61.66 on the New York Stock Exchange.

