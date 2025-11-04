Markets
WAL

Land Shares of WAL Cheaper Than the CFO Did

November 04, 2025 — 10:07 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

There's an old saying on Wall Street about insider buying: there are many possible reasons to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy. Back on October 30, Western Alliance Bancorporation's CFO, Dale Gibbons, invested $308,000.00 into 4,000 shares of WAL, for a cost per share of $77.00. Bargain hunters tend to pay particular attention to insider buys like this one, because presumably the only reason an insider would take their hard-earned cash and use it to buy stock of their company in the open market, is that they expect to make money. In trading on Tuesday, bargain hunters could buy shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (Symbol: WAL) and achieve a cost basis 2.6% cheaper than Gibbons, with shares changing hands as low as $75.02 per share. Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are currently trading off about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of WAL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Western Alliance Bancorporation Chart

Looking at the chart above, WAL's low point in its 52 week range is $57.05 per share, with $98.095 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $75.58. By comparison, below is a table showing the prices at which WAL insider buying was recorded over the last six months:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
10/30/2025 Dale Gibbons Vice Chairman and CFO 4,000 $77.00 $308,000.00

The current annualized dividend paid by Western Alliance Bancorporation is $1.52/share, currently paid in quarterly installments, and its most recent dividend ex-date was on 08/14/2025. Below is a long-term dividend history chart for WAL, which can be of good help in judging whether the most recent dividend with approx. 2.0% annualized yield is likely to continue.

WAL+Dividend+History+Chart

