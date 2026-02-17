LAND Ex-Dividend Reminder

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 2/18/26, Gladstone Land Corp (Symbol: LAND) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.0467, payable on 2/27/26. As a percentage of LAND's recent stock price of $11.19, this dividend works out to approximately 0.42%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from LAND is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.01% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of LAND shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LAND's low point in its 52 week range is $8.47 per share, with $11.925 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.34.

Gladstone Land Corp is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Tuesday trading, Gladstone Land Corp shares are currently up about 3.3% on the day.

