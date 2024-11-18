Lancaster Colony Expands with Acquisition of Atlanta Facility

Don't Miss out on Research Tools:

Lancaster Colony ( (LANC) ) just unveiled an update.

Lancaster Colony Corporation has announced its acquisition of a sauce and dressing production facility in Atlanta, Georgia, from Winland Foods for $75 million, aiming to boost operational efficiency and expand capacity. This strategic purchase is expected to close in early 2025 and will enhance Lancaster’s manufacturing network, benefiting its core operations and supporting long-term growth. The company plans to finance the deal with cash on hand and will integrate the facility’s employees into its team.

