LAMR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Lamar Advertising Co (Symbol: LAMR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $98.18, changing hands as low as $97.41 per share. Lamar Advertising Co shares are currently trading down about 2.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LAMR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, LAMR's low point in its 52 week range is $81.10 per share, with $124.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $98.14.
Also see: High Yield Baby Bonds
DAKT Past Earnings
Funds Holding AWF
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.