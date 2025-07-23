Lamb Weston Q4 Profit Declines

Markets
July 23, 2025 — 09:35 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (LW), a food processing company, on Wednesday announced that net income decreased in the fourth quarter compared to the previous year.

Shares of Lamb Weston are increasing by around 14% in the pre-market trading.

For the fourth quarter, net income decreased to $119.9 million from $129.6 million in the previous year.

Earnings per share were $0.85 versus $0.89 last year.

Adjusted net income came in at 122.8 million. Adjusted earnings per share were $0.87.

Eight analysts, on average, had expected the company to report $0.64 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Adjusted EBITDA increased to $284.9 million from $283.4 million in the prior year.

Income from operations decreased to $185.8 million from $212.5 million last year.

Adjusted income from operations increased to $187.9 million from $816.6 million in the previous year.

Net sales were $1.68 billion, up from $1.61 billion in the previous year.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company expected net sales to range between $6.35 billion and $6.55 billion.

The adjusted EBITDA for the fiscal year 2026 is anticipated to range between $1.000 billion and $1.200 billion.

In the pre-market trading, Lamb Weston is 14.97% higher at $56.49 on the New York Stock Exchange.

