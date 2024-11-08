News & Insights

Markets
LAMR

Lamar Advertising Company Q3 FFO Rises

November 08, 2024 — 06:24 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Lamar Advertising Company (LAMR) reported third quarter funds from operations, or FFO, of $214.0 million versus $210.0 million for the same period in 2023, an increase of 1.9%. Adjusted funds from operations, or AFFO, was $220.7 million compared to $208.8 million, an increase of 5.7%. AFFO per share increased 5.4% to $2.15 from $2.04.

Net income was $147.8 million for the third quarter compared to $140.4 million for the same period in 2023. Net income per share was $1.44 compared to $1.37.

On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $1.45, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net revenues were $564.1 million for the third quarter versus $542.6 million for the third quarter of 2023, a 4.0% increase. Acquisition-adjusted net revenue for the third quarter of 2024 increased 3.6%. Analysts on average had estimated $593.83 million in revenue.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

LAMR

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.