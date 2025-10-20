Lam Research Quietly Strengthens Its Place in the AI Chip Boom

Key Points

Increased position by 51,967 shares in calendar Q3 2025, with an estimated trade value of $5.50 million based on the average price during the quarter

Transaction value represented a 0.14% change in 13F reportable assets under management for the quarter ended Q3 2025

Post-trade stake totaled 376,281 shares, valued at $50.38 million as of September 30, 2025

Lam Research accounts for 1.3% of BURNEY CO/'s reportable assets as of September 30, 2025, placing it outside the fund's top five holdings

On October 16, 2025, BURNEY CO/ disclosed in a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it bought 51,967 shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX), an estimated $5.50 million trade for the quarter.

What happened

According to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission dated October 16, 2025, BURNEY CO/ increased its investment in Lam Research by acquiring 51,967 additional shares in Q3 2025. The estimated trade value was approximately $5.50 million, based on the average share price during the quarter. The fund reported a total holding of 376,281 shares.

What else to know

BURNEY CO/ added to its Lam Research stake, which represents 1.3% of its 13F reportable assets under management as of September 30, 2025

Top holdings after the filing:

BRNY: $676.77 million (17.5% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

AAPL: $110.88 million (2.87% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

MCK: $90.81 million (2.35% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

VGIT: $75.96 million (1.96% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

MSFT: $74.22 million (1.92% of AUM) as of September 30, 2025

As of October 15, 2025, Lam Research shares were priced at $144.78, outperforming the S&P 500 by 56.89 percentage points over the past year.

Company Overview

Metric Value Revenue (TTM) $18.44 billion Net Income (TTM) $5.36 billion Dividend Yield 0.67% Price (as of market close 2025-10-15) $144.78

Company Snapshot

Lam Research Corporation is a leading supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the global semiconductor industry.

The company's broad portfolio of advanced process tools enables customers to produce smaller, more complex, and higher-performance integrated circuits.

The company provides semiconductor processing equipment, including deposition, etch, cleaning, and metrology systems, supporting advanced integrated circuit manufacturing. Lam generates revenue through the sale of capital equipment, refurbishment, and ongoing service contracts for semiconductor fabrication facilities globally.

Its technology underpins advanced semiconductor manufacturing in the United States, Asia, and Europe.

Foolish take

Lam Research (LRCX) may not attract the same spotlight and headlines like Nvidia, but it remains one of the most critical enablers of modern chipmaking. The company designs and builds the tools that allow chipmakers to shape and layer materials on silicon wafers, which determines how powerful and efficient semiconductors can be.

Burney Co.'s latest buy suggests renewed confidence in the semiconductor equipment cycle. After a volatile two-year stretch of inventory corrections and shifting demand, capital spending by major chipmakers are beginning to recover.

Lam benefits directly as major semiconductor manufacturers such as TSMC and Intel are expanding their capacity for AI and advanced chips. Its mix of equipment and recurring service contracts provides a level of stability that is rarely seen in hardware manufacturing.

For investors, Lam Research offers a disciplined way to participate in the next wave of semiconductor growth. As the global race to build smarter and faster chip continues, Lam's technology stands quietly at the center of progress.

Glossary

13F reportable assets: Assets that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC, showing holdings in certain securities.

Assets under management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed on behalf of clients by a fund or firm.

Stake: The ownership interest or amount of shares held in a company by an investor or fund.

Outperforming: Achieving a higher return than a benchmark index or comparable investment over a specific period.

Dividend yield: Annual dividend income expressed as a percentage of a stock's current price.

Wafer fabrication equipment: Machines used in manufacturing semiconductor chips by processing silicon wafers into integrated circuits.

Deposition: A semiconductor manufacturing process where thin material layers are added to a wafer's surface.

Etch: A process in semiconductor manufacturing that removes material from the wafer to create circuit patterns.

Metrology systems: Equipment used to measure and inspect semiconductor wafers for quality and precision during manufacturing.

Capital equipment: Large, expensive machines used in manufacturing processes, often with a long useful life.

Refurbishment: The process of restoring used equipment to a like-new condition for continued use or resale.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



