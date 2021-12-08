Lam Research (LRCX) Boosts Etch Capabilities With Syndion GP

Lam Research LRCX has rolled out a etch solution, namely Syndion GP, in order to expand its reach to the semiconductor industry.



Notably, the solution, which is backed by Lam Research’s deep silicon etch capabilities, allows chipmakers to meet the precision control as well as improved productivity for high-volume manufacturing processes with flexibility.



It helps chipmakers develop advanced power devices and power management integrated circuits by offering them deep silicon etch capabilities.



Further, Syndion GP provides a smooth transition path to increased production capacity in the case of power devices manufacturing as it can be configured at 200 mm and 300 mm wafer sizes.



We note that the unveiling of Syndion GP has added strength to the company’s deep silicon etch capabilities.

Move to Benefit

We believe that the latest move will help Lam Research in gaining traction among chipmakers as Syndion GP is well-equipped to support chipmakers in addressing the growing demand for next-generation power devices. This, in turn, will aid top-line growth of the company.



Moreover, the new solution seamlessly takes care of the precision manufacturing process, which is highly required in specialty devices used in the automotive, electric power delivery and energy industries. Hence, Lam Research is likely to gain a strong footprint in these industries on the back of Syndion GP.



The move has bolstered the company’s suite of specialty technology offerings such as power devices, radio frequency IC solutions, micro-electromechanical systems, optoelectronic devices, analog and mixed-signal semiconductors, and CMOS image sensors.



This, in turn, is expected to aid the adoption rate of Syndion GP across consumers, and industrial technologies and applications like 5G, IoT and electric vehicles, among others.



Apart from this, the move has expanded Lam Research’s deep silicon etch portfolio, which includes 200 mm DSiE platform and 300 mm Syndion GS.



Therefore, the latest move is likely to aid Lam Research to bolster its presence in the semiconductor etch market. Per a report by Mordor Intelligence, this particular market is expected to witness a CAGR of 3.9% between 2021 and 2026.

