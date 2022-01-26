Lam Research Corporation Q4 Profit Climbs

(RTTNews) - Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.19 billion, or $8.44 per share. This compares with $0.87 billion, or $5.96 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Lam Research Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.21 billion or $8.53 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.3% to $4.23 billion from $3.46 billion last year.

Lam Research Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $1.19 Bln. vs. $0.87 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $8.44 vs. $5.96 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $4.23 Bln vs. $3.46 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $6.70 - $8.20 Next quarter revenue guidance: $3.95 - $4.55 Bln

