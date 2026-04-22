Lam Research Corporation Bottom Line Advances In Q1

(RTTNews) - Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) revealed a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $1.82 billion, or $1.45 per share. This compares with $1.33 billion, or $1.03 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Lam Research Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $1.85 billion or $1.47 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 23.7% to $5.84 billion from $4.72 billion last year.

Lam Research Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.82 Bln. vs. $1.33 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.45 vs. $1.03 last year. -Revenue: $5.84 Bln vs. $4.72 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 1.65 To $ 1.80 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 6.60 B To $ 7.00 B

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