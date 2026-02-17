Lakeland Industries Promotes Interim CFO Calven Swinea To CFO

(RTTNews) - Lakeland Industries, Inc. (LAKE), a manufacturer of protective clothing and apparel for industry, healthcare and first responders, Tuesday announced that it has promoted Calven Swinea to the role of Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Swinea was serving as the Interim Chief Financial Officer from January after the previous finance chief left the company in December 2025.

Previously, Swinea was Vice President of Finance since September 2020.

In pre-market activity, LAKE shares were trading at $9.77, down 1.01% on the Nasdaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.