Lakeland Financial Corp. Reports Increase In Q1 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - Lakeland Financial Corp. (LKFN) reported earnings for its first quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $26.48 million, or $1.04 per share. This compares with $20.09 million, or $0.78 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.4% to $56.77 million from $52.88 million last year.

Lakeland Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $26.48 Mln. vs. $20.09 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.04 vs. $0.78 last year. -Revenue: $56.77 Mln vs. $52.88 Mln last year.

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