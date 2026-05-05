Lake Street Upgrades Ballard Power Systems (BLDP)

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2026, Lake Street upgraded their outlook for Ballard Power Systems (NasdaqGM:BLDP) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 307.45% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Ballard Power Systems is $17.71/share. The forecasts range from a low of $17.54 to a high of $18.23. The average price target represents an increase of 307.45% from its latest reported closing price of $4.35 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Ballard Power Systems is 237MM, an increase of 138.78%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 152 funds or institutions reporting positions in Ballard Power Systems. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 2.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BLDP is 0.01%, an increase of 88.38%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 23.13% to 90,948K shares. The put/call ratio of BLDP is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Two Sigma Investments holds 6,769K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,283K shares , representing an increase of 7.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLDP by 4.67% over the last quarter.

Legal & General Group holds 6,430K shares representing 2.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,460K shares , representing a decrease of 109.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLDP by 76.10% over the last quarter.

Two Sigma Advisers holds 6,242K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,037K shares , representing an increase of 3.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BLDP by 6.20% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 5,847K shares representing 1.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,825K shares , representing an increase of 51.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLDP by 89.86% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 4,969K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,343K shares , representing an increase of 32.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BLDP by 44.38% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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