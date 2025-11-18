Lake Street Initiates Coverage of Safe Pro Group (SPAI) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 18, 2025, Lake Street initiated coverage of Safe Pro Group (NasdaqCM:SPAI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 255.81% Upside

As of November 17, 2025, the average one-year price target for Safe Pro Group is $16.83/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 255.81% from its latest reported closing price of $4.73 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Safe Pro Group. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 257.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPAI is 0.01%, an increase of 3,406.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 941.24% to 1,801K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Citadel Advisors holds 561K shares representing 2.98% ownership of the company.

Cresset Asset Management holds 283K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 145K shares , representing an increase of 48.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPAI by 333.36% over the last quarter.

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al holds 254K shares representing 1.35% ownership of the company.

EAM Investors holds 78K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 77K shares representing 0.41% ownership of the company.

