Lake Street Initiates Coverage of Quantum Computing (QUBT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 18, 2025, Lake Street initiated coverage of Quantum Computing (NasdaqCM:QUBT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.83% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Quantum Computing is $18.87/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $23.10. The average price target represents an increase of 2.83% from its latest reported closing price of $18.35 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Quantum Computing is 3MM, an increase of 869.58%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 307 funds or institutions reporting positions in Quantum Computing. This is an increase of 108 owner(s) or 54.27% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to QUBT is 0.09%, an increase of 254.02%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 161.00% to 61,838K shares. The put/call ratio of QUBT is 1.04, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jane Street Group holds 4,978K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 130K shares , representing an increase of 97.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QUBT by 5,883.41% over the last quarter.

Anson Funds Management holds 4,678K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,858K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,297K shares , representing an increase of 14.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QUBT by 150.18% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,631K shares representing 1.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,214K shares , representing an increase of 53.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QUBT by 362.92% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 2,410K shares representing 1.51% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 229K shares , representing an increase of 90.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in QUBT by 2,212.69% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

