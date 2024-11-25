News & Insights

Lake Resources Updates Lithium Project Data

November 25, 2024 — 09:33 pm EST

Lake Resources N.L. (AU:LKE) has released an update.

Lake Resources N.L. has updated its AGM presentation to include new data on ore reserves and resource figures for its Kachi Project in Argentina’s Lithium Triangle. The revisions aim to provide a clearer picture of the project’s potential, boosting investor confidence in the company’s sustainable lithium extraction technology. These updates could influence stock market perceptions, highlighting Lake Resources’ commitment to transparency and sustainable practices.

