Lake Resources (LLKKF) Price Target Increased by 24.74% to 0.10

The average one-year price target for Lake Resources (OTCPK:LLKKF) has been revised to $0.10 / share. This is an increase of 24.74% from the prior estimate of $0.08 dated September 12, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $0.10 to a high of $0.10 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 155.82% from the latest reported closing price of $0.04 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Lake Resources. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to LLKKF is 0.12%, an increase of 21.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.14% to 1,855K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Lithium Miners ETF holds 1,845K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,825K shares , representing an increase of 1.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in LLKKF by 18.88% over the last quarter.

Meritage Portfolio Management holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

