Is Laird Superfood (LSF) Stock Outpacing Its Consumer Staples Peers This Year?

Investors interested in Consumer Staples stocks should always be looking to find the best-performing companies in the group. Has Laird Superfood, Inc. (LSF) been one of those stocks this year? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Consumer Staples peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Laird Superfood, Inc. is a member of our Consumer Staples group, which includes 184 different companies and currently sits at #12 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a proven system that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions, highlighting a variety of stocks that are displaying the right characteristics to beat the market over the next one to three months. Laird Superfood, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for LSF's full-year earnings has moved 37.5% higher. This is a sign of improving analyst sentiment and a positive earnings outlook trend.

Based on the latest available data, LSF has gained about 337.4% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Consumer Staples sector has returned an average of 7.7% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Laird Superfood, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Nomad Foods (NOMD) is another Consumer Staples stock that has outperformed the sector so far this year. Since the beginning of the year, the stock has returned 10.6%.

The consensus estimate for Nomad Foods' current year EPS has increased 1.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Laird Superfood, Inc. is a member of the Food - Miscellaneous industry, which includes 45 individual companies and currently sits at #97 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have gained about 2.1% so far this year, so LSF is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Nomad Foods is also part of the same industry.

Investors with an interest in Consumer Staples stocks should continue to track Laird Superfood, Inc. and Nomad Foods. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

