Laidlaw & Co. Initiates Coverage of Nuvectis Pharma (NVCT) with Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on March 17, 2025, Laidlaw & Co. initiated coverage of Nuvectis Pharma (NasdaqCM:NVCT) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 115.14% Upside

As of March 4, 2025, the average one-year price target for Nuvectis Pharma is $19.04/share. The forecasts range from a low of $11.11 to a high of $26.25. The average price target represents an increase of 115.14% from its latest reported closing price of $8.85 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Nuvectis Pharma is 24MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.55.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Nuvectis Pharma. This is an decrease of 45 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NVCT is 0.00%, an increase of 19.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.04% to 1,345K shares. The put/call ratio of NVCT is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baldwin Brothers holds 356K shares representing 1.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 174K shares , representing an increase of 51.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVCT by 16.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 231K shares representing 0.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 125K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares , representing an increase of 65.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVCT by 14.49% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 82K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 57K shares , representing an increase of 30.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NVCT by 18.91% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 79K shares representing 0.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 80K shares , representing a decrease of 0.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NVCT by 56.93% over the last quarter.

