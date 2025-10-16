Lagardère Publishing Reports Q3 Revenue Growth

(RTTNews) - Lagardere publishing of Lagardere SA (MMB.PA) Thursday announced revenue growth for the third quarter.

For the first nine months of the year, revenue reached 2,160 million euros, compared with 2,075 million euros last year.

Growth was driven by strong performances across all regions, particularly in France, where sales rose 10 percent amid market contraction.

The U.S. market saw a 6 percent rise, boosted by the Sterling Publishing acquisition. For the first nine months of 2025, Lagardère Publishing's revenue totaled 2,160 million euros, an increase of 4.1 percent from 2,074 million euros.

MMB.PA closed Thursday's trading at 18.74 euros up 0.04 euros or 0.21 percent on the Paris stock Exchange.

