LADR Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of Ladder Capital Corp (Symbol: LADR) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.82, changing hands as low as $10.66 per share. Ladder Capital Corp shares are currently trading off about 2.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of LADR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, LADR's low point in its 52 week range is $8.67 per share, with $12.695 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.69.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.