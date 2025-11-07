Ladenburg Thalmann Upgrades NextCure (NXTC)

Fintel reports that on November 7, 2025, Ladenburg Thalmann upgraded their outlook for NextCure (NasdaqGS:NXTC) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 81.77% Upside

As of October 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for NextCure is $17.85/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $21.00. The average price target represents an increase of 81.77% from its latest reported closing price of $9.82 / share.

The projected annual revenue for NextCure is 0MM, a decrease of NaN%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.72.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in NextCure. This is an decrease of 48 owner(s) or 90.57% in the last quarter. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 100.00% to 0K shares. The put/call ratio of NXTC is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

