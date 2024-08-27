Lacking Confidence in Your Financial Decisions? Where to Find Help

How much money should you have in your emergency fund? What percentage of your income should you be saving for retirement?

Financial questions like these can be high-stakes. And reaching the right decision on them can seem complex and difficult, in part because there’s just so much information out there.

If you feel daunted by making financial decisions like these, you’re not alone. Less than half (47%) of Americans feel confident in their ability to make good financial decisions, according to a recent NerdWallet survey conducted online by The Harris Poll in July.

Financial confidence grows with age and wealth

People’s confidence in their financial decision-making increases with their age, income and education.

Less than a third (30%) of Gen Zers (ages 18-27) say they are confident in their ability to make good financial decisions. Thirty-nine percent of Millennials (ages 28-43), 47% of Gen Xers (ages 44-59), and 62% of baby boomers (ages 60-78) say they are confident.

Just 38% of Americans with an annual household income of less than $50,000 reported feeling confident in their ability to make good financial decisions. That compares with 49% of those making $75,000-$99,999 and 55% of those making $100,000 and more.

Reliable information is key — and readily available

The first step in making smart financial decisions is knowing where to go to gather reliable information. And you likely already have access to many free or low-cost resources.

Financial institution: Consider starting with your bank or credit union. Many financial institutions offer online and in-person resources to help guide their customers to solid financial decisions. In addition to informational content related to the products they offer — such as checking accounts and certificates of deposit — employees on the other end of customer service phone numbers or in a local bank branch can provide answers to some of the more common and basic banking questions.

Employers: Many companies offer financial planning services to their employees — either through a financial planning service with which they partner or through the company that manages their retirement plan. If you’re uncertain whether your job offers this kind of perk, ask your human resources department.

Online brokerages: If you currently invest, there’s a good chance you can access educational materials and possibly even advisors through your brokerage. They can help with topics such as how to invest, how much to invest and how to help ensure you’re on track for retirement.

Nonprofit foundations or trade associations: Some financial advisors offer their services for free or at a reduced rate to people who might not otherwise be able to afford them. The Financial Planning Association is one example of a trade organization that offers pro bono financial planning services. Local community organizations and even public libraries may host financial education events, too.

Phone apps: There are also many free or low-cost apps you can use for tasks such as creating and sticking to a budget, checking your credit score and understanding what it means, and analyzing your credit card usage.

More From NerdWallet

Joe Yerardi writes for NerdWallet. Email: jyerardi@nerdwallet.com.

The article Lacking Confidence in Your Financial Decisions? Where to Find Help originally appeared on NerdWallet.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.