Labyrinth Resources Unveils Mulwarrie Project Details

Labyrinth Resources Limited has announced additional details regarding the Mineral Resource estimate for the Mulwarrie Gold Project, located in the North Coolgardie Minerals Field. This project, secured by two tenements, is part of a greenstone belt northwest of Kalgoorlie, promising higher grades of metamorphism than the surrounding areas. Investors and market enthusiasts might find the geological potential and strategic location of the Mulwarrie project intriguing for future developments.

