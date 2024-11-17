News & Insights

Labyrinth Resources Acquires Promising Mulwarrie Gold Project

November 17, 2024 — 09:07 pm EST

Labyrinth Resources Limited (AU:LRL) has released an update.

Labyrinth Resources Limited has announced the acquisition of the Mulwarrie Gold Project from Genesis Minerals, aiming to capitalize on its high-grade growth potential. The project, located in Western Australia’s Eastern Goldfields, boasts an inferred mineral resource of 79,000 ounces of gold. This strategic acquisition positions Labyrinth to unlock significant value and exploration opportunities for its shareholders.

