Labyrinth Resources to Acquire Mulwarrie Project

November 03, 2024 — 05:27 pm EST

Labyrinth Resources Limited (AU:LRL) has released an update.

Labyrinth Resources Limited is set to acquire the Mulwarrie Project in Western Australia from Olympio Metals’ subsidiary Rocktivity Gold through a $1.375 million option agreement. This deal could see Labyrinth pay in cash and shares, with a significant milestone payment tied to future gold resource discoveries. This strategic move allows Olympio to focus on other assets while maintaining a stake in Mulwarrie’s exploration success.

