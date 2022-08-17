Looking at units outstanding versus one week prior within the universe of ETFs covered at ETF Channel, the biggest outflow was seen in the DIREXION DAILY STANDARD AND POORS BIOTECH BULL 3X SHARES, where 6,650,000 units were destroyed, or a 6.1% decrease week over week.

And on a percentage change basis, the ETF with the biggest outflow was the iShares MSCI Colombia ETF, which lost 600,000 of its units, representing a 26.1% decline in outstanding units compared to the week prior. Among the largest underlying components of ICOL, in morning trading today Tecnoglass is off about 2.1%, and Companhia Brasileira is higher by about 2.1%.

VIDEO: LABU, ICOL: Big ETF Outflows

