Labor Day Stock Market Holiday Facts

Yes, the U.S. Stock Market is Closed on Labor Day

Labor Day is a federal holiday in the United States, celebrated on the first Monday of September each year. This holiday honors the contributions of American workers and the labor movement, emphasizing the value of hard work and achievements in building the nation.

Both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) and Nasdaq observe the federal holiday schedule, remaining closed in recognition of Labor Day. This closure is part of their regular holiday schedule, providing traders, investors, and financial professionals a day to celebrate and reflect on the holiday’s significance.

What is the History Behind the Labor Day Holiday?

Labor Day traces its roots to the labor union movement of the late 19th century, during a time when workers fought for better working conditions, fair wages, and reasonable hours.

The first Labor Day celebration occurred on September 5, 1882, in New York City, organized by the Central Labor Union. The event featured a parade of workers, speeches, and festivities, marking a day of solidarity and pride in the achievements of the labor movement.

In 1894, following the Pullman Strike and public outcry over poor labor conditions, President Grover Cleveland signed legislation making Labor Day a federal holiday. It has since become a national tradition, symbolizing the end of summer and the importance of fair labor practices in American society.

Is the Stock Market Open or Closed on the Labor Day Holiday?

The U.S. stock markets, including the NYSE and Nasdaq, are closed in observance of Labor Day.

This year, Labor Day will fall on Monday, September 1, 2025. As a result, the U.S. stock markets will be closed for the entire day. Trading will resume at the normal opening time of 9:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, following the holiday-shortened trading week.

For insight into historical market performance during Labor Day week, keep an eye out for a special holiday-week study by our Senior Quantitative Analyst, Rocky White.

What about Bonds? Are Bond Markets Open or Closed on the Labor Day Holiday?

Similar to the stock market, the bond market in the U.S. also observes Labor Day as a full holiday. The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) designates Labor Day as a market holiday, meaning that Treasury and corporate bond markets will be closed.

This synchronized closure allows market participants across sectors to observe the holiday together.

How to Celebrate the Labor Day Holiday

Labor Day is a federal holiday that everyone can enjoy, regardless of religious or cultural background. Here are some ideas to make the most of the day:

1. Celebrate the Spirit of Labor

Reflect on the contributions of workers in building industries and communities.

Learn about the history of labor movements through books, documentaries, or local museums.

2. Relax and Recharge

Use the day to rest and prepare for the busy months ahead.

Spend time with loved ones at barbecues, picnics, or community events.

3. Explore Outdoor Activities

Take advantage of the unofficial end of summer with activities like hiking, biking, or visiting a local beach or park.

4. Support Local Workers

Shop locally or dine at small businesses that contribute to your community.

5. Volunteer or Donate

Support organizations that advocate for workers’ rights or aid those in need, such as food banks or labor advocacy groups.

Labor Day offers an opportunity to celebrate the achievements of American workers while also providing a well-earned break from trading and financial markets. Both the stock and bond markets remain closed, marking it as a day for reflection, relaxation, and community engagement.

As we honor the history and importance of Labor Day, it’s also a chance to prepare for the market’s reopening and the opportunities that lie ahead.

Next Market Holiday: Thanksgiving on November 27, 2025.

For more details, check out Thanksgiving Stock Market Holiday Facts.

