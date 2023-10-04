LABITCONF 2023: The (R)evolution Returns to Buenos Aires

Buenos Aires, Argentina – September 27, 2023 – LABITCONF, the leading crypto event in the region, is set to return to Buenos Aires on November 10th and 11th, 2023. With over 250 global speakers, this 11th edition will delve into the future of Bitcoin, Blockchain, and the implications of decentralization.

The focus of LABITCONF 2023 will revolve around the opportunities and challenges presented by this (r)evolution for individuals, businesses, and governments in the region.

Rodolfo Andragnes, founder of the Bitcoin Iberoamerica Foundation (the event's organizer) and the Bitcoin Argentina NGO, stated, "LABITCONF is the world's oldest event dedicated to Bitcoin and Blockchain and serves as the meeting point for industry experts. We are thrilled to bring together leaders from the ecosystem."

The event is scheduled to take place at the Costa Salguero Convention Center on Friday, November 10th, and Saturday, November 11th, from 9 am to 7 pm. It will feature economists, entrepreneurs, business leaders, developers, and representatives from leading blockchain projects, all sharing their insights and ideas on various conference stages. Tickets are available for purchase online at www.labitconf.com.

Andragnes added, "LABITCONF offers a combination of experiences and content. In addition to high-profile speakers, we provide opportunities for gaming tournaments, art exhibitions, an escape room, and adrenaline-pumping games like Reaction Wall, Kill the Scam (VR), the Inflation Machine, among others. The event will also offer relaxation spaces, dining options, and programming activities."

The event boasts more than 150 talks spread across 8 stages, catering to both beginners and advanced enthusiasts. The "Main Stage" will focus on the disruptive potential of blockchain technology for society, businesses, and governments. The "Academy" stage will provide foundational knowledge about key aspects of the technology. The "Workshop" stage will concentrate on practical applications of available tools, while the "Hacker House" stage will offer programming solutions. The "Plaza" stage will introduce innovative entrepreneurs, and the "Gaming" and "Creators" stages will feature content and experiences related to art and games. There will also be a dedicated "Kids" section with age-appropriate content.

The event's conclusion will be a highlight, with an exclusive edition of the Bresh party hosted for all LABITCONF attendees.

The 2022 edition drew an attendance of 10,000 people and featured over 60 sector companies, 200 talks, and 300 speakers. All indications suggest that this year's event will achieve similar resounding success.

