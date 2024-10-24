Labcorp reports Q3 adjusted EPS $3.50, consensus $3.48

Reports Q3 revenue $3.28B, consensus $3.26B. “Labcorp (LH) achieved strong performance in Diagnostics and Biopharma Laboratories, including robust organic growth in the third quarter,” said Adam Schechter, chairman and CEO of Labcorp. “Our results demonstrate momentum in our core businesses as we introduced new tests, and extended our leadership position in specialty testing. We announced or completed several transactions with health systems and regional/local laboratories, which aligns with our acquisition strategy. We are on track to finish 2024 with strong growth as we focus on science, technology, and innovation and bring new tests and services to our customers.”

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on LH:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.