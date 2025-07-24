Labcorp Posts 9.5 Percent Gain in Q2

Key Points - GAAP revenue for Q2 2025 reached $3.53 billion, up 9.5% from the prior year and surpassing analyst estimates.

- Adjusted earnings per share grew 10.4% to $4.35, beating expectations by 4.3 %.

- Management raised guidance for 2025 revenue, adjusted EPS, and free cash flow.

Laboratory Corporation of America (NYSE:LH), a global leader in diagnostics and drug development, reported results for Q2 2025 on July 24, 2025. The earnings release highlighted strong GAAP revenue growth that beat consensus estimates, adjusted earnings per share (non-GAAP) that outpaced expectations, and an increase in adjusted operating margins. GAAP revenue came in at $3.53 billion versus the $3.486 billion expected by analysts, and adjusted earnings per share (non-GAAP) rose to $4.35 against a consensus estimate of $4.17. The company’s leadership described the quarter as one marked by double-digit topline growth and margin expansion in both its Diagnostics Laboratories and Biopharma Laboratory Services segments. Management raised full-year guidance for 2025, reflecting confidence in both underlying operational performance and forward momentum.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP) $4.35 $4.17 $3.94 10.4% EPS (GAAP) $2.84 $2.43 16.9% Revenue $3.53 billion $3.49 billion $3.22 billion 9.5% Adjusted Operating Margin 15.1% 14.9% 0.2 pp Free Cash Flow $542.7 million $432.9 million 25.4%

About Laboratory Corporation of America

Laboratory Corporation of America is a multinational company specializing in diagnostic testing services and drug development support. It serves healthcare providers, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, and patients globally. It processes over 700 million tests annually, employs about 70,000 people, and operates in around 100 countries.

Core strengths include a wide portfolio of laboratory tests, a growing focus on digital and consumer-facing tools, and an expanding biopharma service footprint. Its recent focus areas include expanding specialty testing in fields such as oncology and neurology, developing direct-to-consumer health solutions, and deepening partnerships with hospitals and health systems. These strategies are designed to drive test volume, improve efficiency, and capture demand in high-growth areas.

Highlights from the Quarter

The Diagnostics Laboratories division, which provides a broad range of laboratory tests to physicians and hospitals, grew GAAP revenue to $2.75 billion, up 8.9% year over year. This growth was powered by a 4.9% increase in requisition volume in the Diagnostics Laboratories segment, and increased demand for specialty and esoteric tests, which are highly specialized analyses used in complex cases. Acquisitions over the past year, including assets from BioReference Health and Incyte Diagnostics, contributed to that revenue expansion over the twelve months leading up to the quarter.

In Biopharma Laboratory Services, which supports pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies through the drug development process, revenue rose to $784.8 million, up 11.0% from the prior year. Early Development services, which are critical to getting new medicines to clinical trials, showed especially high growth of 20.4%. Central Labs, another key service area, rose 7.5%, and a strong backlog, which management reported at $8.71 billion as of quarter end.

Profitability improved as operating margin (GAAP) increased to 11.2%, up 2 percentage points from the prior year. Adjusted operating margin for the enterprise edged up to 15.1%, an improvement from the previous year’s 14.9% (non-GAAP). Management attributed much of the margin expansion to organic demand growth, operational efficiencies, and a steady integration of new acquisitions, as reflected in adjusted operating income and margin. However, the integration of Invitae, a genetics testing company acquired last year, continues to weigh slightly on Diagnostics adjusted operating margins. Management expects this integration to become accretive to earnings by the end of 2025.

The quarter saw the launch of several new specialty diagnostic tests. Notable introductions include Labcorp Plasma Detect, a liquid biopsy for assessing colon cancer recurrence, and the PGDx elio plasma focus Dx, a liquid biopsy test for pan-solid tumors that received FDA approval. The company expanded its Labcorp OnDemand consumer division with new direct-to-consumer health and wellness tests, and upgraded the Ovia app, which focuses on women’s health. Additional innovation efforts encompassed investments in artificial intelligence for pathology and new blood-based Alzheimer’s diagnostics.

Shareholder returns remained in focus. The company repurchased $200 million of its own shares, and paid $59.9 million in dividends. The quarterly dividend held steady at $0.72 per share. Capital expenditures declined from the prior year. Management also reported spending $25.0 million on new acquisitions and partnerships, down from the first-quarter pace as it digested recent transactions and focused on operational execution.

Looking Ahead

On the heels of its quarterly results, management raised full-year 2025 outlook for several key measures. Revenue growth is now forecast between 7.5% and 8.6% for FY2025, tightened from a previous 6.7% to 8.0% range. Adjusted earnings per share are expected at $16.05 to $16.50 for 2025, with the midpoint above prior forecasts. Free cash flow guidance for FY2025 is now $1.13 billion to $1.28 billion (non-GAAP). These improved forecasts reflect a combination of robust demand, successful integration of acquisitions, and continued innovation across the test portfolio.

The company also signaled ongoing attention to industry regulatory changes and operational risks. Management mentioned expected impacts from new reimbursement policies (including PAMA, a US Medicare payment rule), tariffs, and potential inflation in personnel costs, but reflects management’s view that they remain manageable through contract terms and cost controls. Shareholders can also monitor the integration of Invitae, the pace of new partnerships and acquisitions, and the evolving consumer-facing health services platform. The dividend remained unchanged at $0.72 per share, consistent with the previous quarter.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

