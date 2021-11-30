Labcorp Offers Observed Collection For COVID-19 PCR Testing In Over 500 Locations - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Life sciences company Labcorp (LH) announced Tuesday that it is now offering observed self-collection for COVID-19 PCR testing in more than 500 of its patient service centers (PSCs) across the U.S. for people without symptoms or known exposure. The company plans to further expand the COVID-19 PCR test collection service to over 1,000 locations by mid-December.

At the PSC, the individual will use a short nasal swab to self-collect the sample in the presence of a phlebotomist, who will confirm the person's identity and make sure the sample is properly collected. This new service gives individuals even more flexible, convenient options for Labcorp COVID-19 PCR testing.

Once the sample is collected at a Labcorp PSC, it will be sent to a Labcorp lab for analysis and results will be made available through the Pixel by Labcorp online results portal within 1-2 days on average.

Labcorp said it wants to make getting tested for COVID-19 faster, easier and more accessible for the communities it serves as holiday travel, meetings and large group gatherings resume.

COVID-19 PCR test collection at a Labcorp PSC is for individuals age 18 and older who are free of COVID-19 symptoms and have not recently been exposed to the virus. The fee for the PSC testing option with observed collection is $119, and Healthcare Spending Account or Flexible Spending Account funds may be an option to pay for the test. The test must be purchased in advance at Pixel by Labcorp.

