LabCorp Names John Ratliff As CEO Of LabCorp Diagnostics - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Life sciences company LabCorp (LH) announced Thursday that John Ratliff, currently CEO of Covance, will become CEO of LabCorp Diagnostics, and Dr. Paul Kirchgraber, currently senior vice president and head of Covance's clinical trial testing solutions, will succeed Ratliff as CEO of Covance.

Both business segment CEO roles are effective November 1 when Adam Schechter becomes president and CEO of LabCorp, and David King retires from those roles to become executive chairman of the board of directors as previously announced.

Ratliff, with more than 30 years' experience, joined LabCorp as CEO of Covance in October 2016. Kirchgraber currently leads Covance's clinical trial testing solutions, with 16 years in the CRO industry, including 12 years at Covance. The company also selected Judi Seltz as its chief human resources officer effective October 15. She replaces Lisa Uthgenannt following her planned retirement. Seltz comes to LabCorp from Diversey Inc., where she was chief human resources officer.

