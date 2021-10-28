Markets
LH

Labcorp Lifts FY21 Adj. Earnings View Above Market

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Laboratory Corporation Of America Holdings (LH) or Labcorp, a life sciences company, Thursday raised fiscal 2021 guidance to reflect its strong third-quarter performance and improved full-year outlook.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were gaining around 2.3 percent to trade at $287.

For the year, adjusted earnings per share is now expected to be between $26 and $28, higher than previous view of $21.50 to $25, and up from last year's $23.94.

On average, 17 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $24.16 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total Labcorp Enterprise revenues are now expected to grow 13 percent to 14 percent from last year's $13.98 billion, compared to previous growth estimate of 6.5 percent to 9 percent.

Adam Schechter, chairman and CEO of Labcorp, said, "Our Base Business continued to perform well and grew 14.6 percent. As a result of our third-quarter performance and improved outlook for the balance of the year, we are raising our full-year financial guidance."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LH

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular