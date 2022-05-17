LabCorp (LH) Debuts At-home Collection Kit for Diabetes Testing

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings LH or LabCorp announced the launch of an at-home collection kit for diabetes screening, which measures hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c) from a small blood sample. With the introduction of the kit, consumers can access the diabetes risk test kit, as well as other health and wellness tests, through “Labcorp OnDemand.”

On the back of an equity investment made by LabCorp, the at-home collection device was co-developed for HbA1c by the company and Weavr Health, with the latter remaining the device owner.

The recent development is likely to fortify LabCorp’s Diagnostic business.

More on Labcorp OnDemand Diabetes Risk Test

The Labcorp OnDemand Diabetes Risk test utilizes a dried blood technology to provide a snapshot of the body’s average blood sugar levels over time. Consumers can proactively monitor their health status on a regular basis from the comfort of their home through a prick of the finger and a few drops of blood.

It is worth noting that LabCorp is the only commercial laboratory to offer HbA1c testing by using a new, cutting-edge collection device from Weavr Health. Apart from this, LabCorp is the first and only laboratory to get approval from the New York State Clinical Laboratory Evaluation Program for testing using the Weavr Velvet blood collection device, thereby making the Labcorp OnDemand Diabetes Risk test available across the nation.

Significance of the At-Home Collection Kit

Per LabCorp’s management, the Labcorp OnDemand Diabetes Risk test at-home collection kit makes it convenient for consumers to assess their diabetes risk and health status using an innovative and approved collection device. The test provides an easier way for consumers to manage their health and stay informed, leading to better health outcomes.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Per a study published by Clinical Chemistry, results from samples collected via the Weavr Velvet device are more than 97% accurate compared with the results of a traditional blood draw. With the Weavr Velvet device, the company will be able to bring safe, efficient testing to doorsteps across the country.

Industry Prospects

Per a report by Grand View Research, the global diabetes devices market size was valued at $26.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand, seeing a CAGR of 8.2% by 2030. Growing technological advancements and a rise in the incidences of obesity, along with the increasing adoption of insulin delivery devices, are the major factors driving the market.

Recent Developments

In May 2022, LabCorp announced the completion of the acquisition of select assets from AtlantiCare’s clinical outreach business, which serves the AtlantiCare Physician Group and Affiliated Physicians and their patients across southern New Jersey. Through the enhanced relationship, LabCorp is advancing its commitment to AtlantiCare’s patients and providers to improve health and lives in the region through increased diagnostic testing access.

In April 2022, LabCorp introduced Getlabs for Labcorp — an innovative health care service that brings together LabCorp’s diagnostic tests and Getlabs’ phlebotomy service to easily test consumers from the comfort of their homes.

Price Performance

Shares of the company have lost 9.3% in a year compared with the industry's rise of 4.8%.

You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

