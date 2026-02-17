Labcorp Guides FY26 Adj. EPS Above Estimates - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, life sciences company Labcorp Holdings, Inc.(LH) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2025.

For the fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $17.55 to $18.25 per share on revenue between $14.61 billion and $14.79 billion.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $17.52 per share on revenues of $14.63 million for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

In Tuesday's pre-market trading, LH is trading unchanged on the NYSE at $282.63.

