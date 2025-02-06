News & Insights

Labcorp Guides FY25 Below Estimates - Update

February 06, 2025 — 08:14 am EST

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, life sciences company Labcorp (LH) initiated adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2025, below analysts' estimates.

For the fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $15.60 to $16.40 per share on revenues between $13.88 billion and $14.05 billion.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $17.48 per share on revenues of $14.42 million for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

On January 8, 2025, Labcorp announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.72 per share of common stock, payable on March 12, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on February 27, 2025.

