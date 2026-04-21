Labcorp Gears Up to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in Store?

Labcorp Holdings Inc. LH, or Labcorp, is slated to report its first-quarter 2026 results on April 30, before the market opens.

In the last reported quarter, the company reported adjusted earnings of $4.07, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.04%. Labcorp outpaced estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 3.07%.

Q1 Estimates for LH

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Labcorp’s first-quarter 2026 revenues is pegged at $3.50 billion. This suggests a 4.7% rise from the year-ago reported figure.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for EPS indicates an improvement of 6.5% to $4.09.

Estimate Revision Trend Ahead of Labcorp’s Q1 Earnings

Estimates for Labcorp’s first-quarter earnings have dropped 1 cent to $4.09 in the past 30 days.

Here’s a quick look at the company’s performance leading up to this announcement.

What’s Shaping Labcorp’s Q1 Outcome?

Revenues in the Diagnostics Laboratories (Dx) segment are expected to have been supported by robust organic growth as well as contributions from acquisitions. The company’s partnerships with health systems and regional and local laboratories over the past several years have driven more than $1 billion in revenues while expanding access to its broad portfolio of routine and specialty testing. In February 2026, Labcorp completed the acquisition of select assets of Empire City Laboratories and signed a multi-year partnership agreement with SOMOS. It also announced an expanded collaboration with PathAI to deploy the FDA-cleared, AISight Dx digital pathology platform across its national network of anatomic pathology labs and hospital collaborations.

Other recent developments include the acquisition of select outreach assets from Community Health Systems and select anatomic pathology assets from Incyte Diagnostics. All these factors are expected to favorably impact Labcorp’s first-quarter results.

Labcorp Holdings Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

Labcorp Holdings Inc. price-eps-surprise | Labcorp Holdings Inc. Quote

An expanding test menu in strategic and high-growth areas, including oncology, women's health, neurology and autoimmune disease, may have been a key growth driver. Recent launches include the first FDA-cleared blood test for Alzheimer's disease assessment in the primary care setting. The company also expanded access to molecular residual disease (MRD) testing for stage I–III breast cancer, stage I–IIIA non-small cell lung cancer and stage III colon cancer to help detect recurrence earlier than traditional imaging. Labcorp’s oncology testing lineup now spans more than 450 tests across cancer types and stages. The integration of Invitae has further strengthened its genetic testing capabilities. All these trends and developments may have acted as tailwinds to revenue growth.

In the first quarter of 2026, the company is also likely to have experienced strong momentum in its Consumer Health business. The Labcorp OnDemand platform offers more than 200 biomarkers in categories like men's and women's health, cancer screenings, sexual health and longevity.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate indicates a 4.6% year-over-year increase in the Dx segment’s revenues.

Within the Biopharma Laboratory Services (“BLS”) segment,Labcorp has likely benefited from the solid performance in Central Laboratories. Growing utilization of specialty testing in clinical trials may have been a key driver in the business.

During fourth-quarter 2025, the company started taking streamlining actions within Early Development, which are expected to reduce annual revenues by $50 million while increasing operating income. Against this backdrop, revenues in the first quarter may have been weighed down.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate projects BLS revenues will grow 3.5% year over year.

Labcorp may have continued to leverage science and technology to drive growth and improve efficiency across operations. AI and automation are already being applied to areas such as pathology, cytology and microbiology. In January 2026, the company agreed to implement Roche’s cobas Mass Spec solution into routine clinical practice, helping speed up turnaround times, improving accuracy and expanding access to advanced diagnostics. The Labcorp Test Finder, developed with Amazon Web Services, helps improve test selection for providers and health systems.

Disciplined expense management and continued execution of the LaunchPad cost-saving initiative are likely to have supported Labcorp’s bottom-line performance in the first quarter of 2026.

Earnings Whispers for Labcorp

Per our proven model, stocks with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), along with a positive Earnings ESP, have a higher chance of beating estimates, which is not the case here, as you can see below:

Earnings ESP: Labcorp has an Earnings ESP of -0.46%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Zacks Rank: The company currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Key MedTech Picks

Here are some medical stocks worth considering, as these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this time:

Agenus AGEN has an Earnings ESP of +7.69% and a Zacks Rank #1. The company is expected to release first-quarter 2026 results soon.

In the trailing four quarters, AGEN delivered an average surprise of 31.42%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate implies that the company’s first-quarter EPS will increase 289.3% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

10x Genomics TXG has an Earnings ESP of +75.88% and a Zacks Rank #1. The company is slated to release first-quarter 2026 results on May 7.

TXG’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 62.53%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate suggests that TXG’s first-quarter EPS will rise 30.6% from the year-ago reported figure.

The Ensign Group ENSG has an Earnings ESP of +1.12% and a Zacks Rank #2. The company is expected to release first-quarter 2026 results soon.

ENSG’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 2.93%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company’s first-quarter EPS calls for an increase of 17.8% from the year-ago quarter’s figure.

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Labcorp Holdings Inc. (LH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.