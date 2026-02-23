Markets
LH

Labcorp Expands Collaboration With PathAI To Deploy AISight Dx Digital Pathology Platform

February 23, 2026 — 07:23 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Labcorp Holdings, Inc. (LH), a comprehensive laboratory services provider, announced Monday an expanded collaboration with PathAI to deploy AISight Dx, an FDA-cleared digital pathology platform, across its national network of anatomic pathology labs and hospital collaborations.

The cloud-based technology allows pathologists to view and manage slides digitally and use AI to support key steps in the diagnostic process.

Labcorp will deploy AISight Dx across its anatomic pathology labs and hospital collaborations, enabling fully digital workflows for case management, slide review, collaboration and annotation.

The platform also integrates AI-powered image analysis, secure storage and system connectivity to deliver faster turnaround, greater efficiency, reliable quality and improved collaboration. Labcorp will also incorporate digital pathology workflows in support of its precision medicine products.

The expansion builds on Labcorp's 2019 strategic investment in PathAI, a collaboration that has since advanced to include AI-driven clinical trial support and validation of novel AI-pathology solutions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.