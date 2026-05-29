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LH

Labcorp To Expand Genetic Testing In CRC With Alliance For Clinical Trials

May 29, 2026 — 11:39 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Labcorp Holdings Inc. (LH), a laboratory services, announced on Friday its collaboration with the Alliance for Clinical Trials in Oncology to further a national, multicentre clinical trial for patients who are newly diagnosed with colorectal cancer or CRC.

Amongst all colorectal cancer cases, approximately 10% are caused as a result of inherited genetic variants.

The trial will evaluate methods to increase germline genetic testing and multigene panel testing across at-risk family members of newly diagnosed CRC.

The study will assess if proactive outreach by healthcare providers will improve participation of first-degree relatives for cascade genetic testing instead of relying on patients to communicate genetic risk to their relatives.

Further the trial will assess the impact of multigene panel test on patients newly diagnosed with colorectal cancer.

National Cancer Institute (NCI) will sponsor the trial and includes participation from the NCI National Clinical Trials Network for the trial.

With LH's Invitae testing on hold, Labcorp will serve as an exclusive genetic testing provider, supporting participating sites with its national scale and scientific expertise.

LH is currently trading at $262.60, up 0.22%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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