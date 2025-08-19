Labcorp Debuts First FDA-Cleared Blood Test for Alzheimer's, Stock Up

Labcorp Holdings, Inc. LH has announced the nationwide availability of the Lumipulse pTau-217/Beta Amyloid 42 Ratio — the first FDA-cleared blood-based in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) test to assist in diagnosing Alzheimer's disease. Developed by Fujirebio Diagnostics, Inc., the test helps through early detection of the amyloid plaques associated with the disease in appropriate patients.

The latest test builds on and replaces a similar pTau-217/Beta Amyloid 42 Ratio test that Labcorp introduced in April 2025.

Likely Trend of LH Stock Following the News

Following the announcement yesterday, Labcorp shares edged up 0.04%, finishing at $270.49. The path to an Alzheimer's diagnosis has generally involved years of invasive procedures and expensive imaging, prompting the need for faster diagnosis of patients, enrolling in clinical trials, or starting therapies. By offering this FDA-cleared blood test across the nation, the company is playing a key role in delivering innovative solutions for Alzheimer's disease and other neurological conditions by helping patients, families and physicians get answers sooner. We expect the market sentiment toward LH stock to remain positive surrounding this news.

Labcorp has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion. Going by the Zacks Consensus Estimate, the company’s earnings are expected to grow 11.9% in 2025, over a 7.7% increase in revenues. In the trailing four quarters, it delivered an average earnings beat of 2.5%.

More on Labcorp’s New Offering

The Lumipulse pTau-217/Beta Amyloid 42 Ratio offers results comparable to current methods for diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease — cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) testing obtained through lumbar puncture and positron emission tomography (PET) scans — but from a simple blood draw, making it more affordable, more accessible and less invasive. In clinical studies, Fujirebio reported that the test demonstrated a positive predictive value of 92% and a negative predictive value of 97%.

The launch of this test closely follows the release of a new clinical guideline from the Alzheimer's Association, which supports the use of blood-based biomarkers to help evaluate patients suspected of Alzheimer's disease in specialty care settings. The guideline reflects the growing clinical consensus around these tools and underscores the need for expanding access.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Lumipulse pTau-217/Beta Amyloid 42 Ratio is designed for adults aged 50 years and older presenting at a specialized care setting with signs and symptoms of cognitive decline. It is not a screening or stand-alone diagnostic test and ought to be interpreted in conjunction with other clinical information of the patient. Once ordered, patients can complete the blood draw in a healthcare provider's office or any of Labcorp's more than 2,200 Patient Service Centers nationwide.

Industry Prospects Back LH

Per a research report, the global Alzheimer’s disease diagnostics market was valued at $8.33 billion in 2024 and is likely to witness a compound annual growth rate of 11% through 2030. Some of the key factors fueling the market’s growth are the increasing prevalence of Alzheimer’s disease, growing adoption of personalized products and increasing technological advancements in medical imaging.

Other Developments at Labcorp

Last month, Labcorp launched Test Finder, a first-of-its-kind generative AI tool developed with Amazon Web Services. Designed to simplify lab test selection, Test Finder enables healthcare providers to ask questions or describe conditions in plain language and receive curated test recommendations, enhancing the user experience and freeing up more time for patient care.

LH Stock Price Performance

Over the past year, Labcorp shares have rallied 19.8% compared with the industry’s 18.3% rise.

LH’s Zacks Rank and Top MedTech Stocks

Labcorp currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space include Envista NVST, Boston Scientific BSX and IDEXX Laboratories IDXX. While Envista sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Boston Scientific and IDEXX Laboratories each carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Estimates for Envista’s 2025 earnings per share have increased 7.6% in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have rallied 16.7% in the past year compared to the industry’s 5.2% rise. Its earnings yield of 5.4% also outpaced the industry’s -0.9% yield. NVST’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 16.5%.

Boston Scientific shares have rallied 31.3% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s 2025 earnings per share have increased 2.4% to $2.98 in the past 30 days. BSX’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 8.1%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 4.2%.

Estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ 2025 earnings per share have climbed 3.1% to $12.55 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have jumped 29.1% in the past year against the industry’s 14% fall. IDEXX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 6.1%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 9.7%.

