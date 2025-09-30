Labcorp Collaborates With Roche To Implement VENTANA DP 600 And DP 200 Slide Scanners

(RTTNews) - Labcorp (LH) announced a collaboration with Roche to implement the company's FDA-cleared VENTANA DP 600 and DP 200 slide scanners. The investment enables pathologists to diagnose patients using digital images and supports future artificial intelligence integration. Labcorp noted that its investment builds on the company's existing relationship with Roche and its digital pathology portfolio for the company's Oncology business.

Marcia Eisenberg, Labcorp's chief scientific officer, said: "Integrating digital slide scanning into our pathology workflow will help improve accuracy, streamline operations and enable future AI-driven insights."

