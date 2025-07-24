Markets
LH

Labcorp Boosts FY25 Outlook - Update

July 24, 2025 — 07:41 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, life sciences company Labcorp (LH) raised its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2025 to reflect its second quarter performance and full year outlook.

For the fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $16.05 to $16.50 per share on revenue growth of 7.5 to 8.6 percent.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in a range of $15.70 to $16.40 per share on revenue growth of 6.7 to 8.0 percent.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $16.10 per share on revenues of $13.90 million for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

On July 10, 2025, Labcorp announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.72 per share of common stock, payable on September 11, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 28, 2025.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.