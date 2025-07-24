Labcorp Boosts FY25 Outlook - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, life sciences company Labcorp (LH) raised its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2025 to reflect its second quarter performance and full year outlook.

For the fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $16.05 to $16.50 per share on revenue growth of 7.5 to 8.6 percent.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in a range of $15.70 to $16.40 per share on revenue growth of 6.7 to 8.0 percent.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $16.10 per share on revenues of $13.90 million for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

On July 10, 2025, Labcorp announced a quarterly cash dividend of $0.72 per share of common stock, payable on September 11, 2025, to stockholders of record at the close of business on August 28, 2025.

