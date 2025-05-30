Markets
LH

Labcorp Announces New Test Offerings For Solid Tumor And Hematologic Malignancies

May 30, 2025 — 07:34 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Labcorp (LH) announced the expansion of its precision oncology portfolio. The additions include new test offerings for solid tumor and hematologic malignancies and enhanced biopharma solutions.

To improve patient access to testing, Labcorp announced: availability of new NGS panels for myeloid, lymphoid and pan-heme indications; the launch of a Rapid AML Panel, enhancing test menu for acute myeloid leukemia; expansion of capabilities to OmniSeq INSIGHT: pan-solid tumor profiling test will soon include homologous recombination deficiency testing. The additions also include: expanded FDA-approved companion diagnostics, and enabling digital pathology advancements for anatomic pathology.

Labcorp will now offer Labcorp Plasma Focus, a solid tumor liquid biopsy test, through its Geneva, Switzerland and Shanghai, China sites. The company has launched an enhanced digital pathology platform across its global central labs.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LH

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.